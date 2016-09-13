IMG_0055.jpg
 

Sweatpants. With Feet.

 
Heather Gray Feejays
Heather Gray Feejays
39.98
Navy Feejays
Navy Feejays
39.98
Black Feejays
Black Feejays
39.98
Camo Feejays
Camo Feejays
39.98
Plaid Feejays
Plaid Feejays
39.98
Floral Feejays
Floral Feejays
39.98
Blackberry Feejays
Blackberry Feejays
39.98
Teal Feejays
Teal Feejays
39.98
Hot Pink Feejays
Hot Pink Feejays
39.98
Santa Cruz Heather Feejays
Santa Cruz Heather Feejays
39.98
Heather Gray with Pink Feejays
Heather Gray with Pink Feejays
39.98
Santa Cruz Navy Feejays
Santa Cruz Navy Feejays
39.98
Santa Cruz Black Feejays
Santa Cruz Black Feejays
39.98
Santa Cruz Plaid Feejays
Santa Cruz Plaid Feejays
39.98
Santa Cruz Hot Pink Feejays
Santa Cruz Hot Pink Feejays
39.98
Plus Sized - Black Feejays
Plus Sized - Black Feejays
39.98
Kids Heather Gray Feejays
Kids Heather Gray Feejays
29.98
Kids Black Feejays
Kids Black Feejays
29.98
Kids Camo Feejays
Kids Camo Feejays
29.98
Feejays Ultimate Hoodie
Feejays Ultimate Hoodie
49.98
Designed in California.

Inspired by Santa Cruz's cool, foggy mornings and relaxed vibe we start with the world's best fleece.  Combine that with super cozy, ultra plush, sherpa fabric lined feet to create the ultimate sweatpants that you'll never want to take off.

Calculated Comfort

 

Feejays innovative patented design comes with a lycra escape hatch that allows you to wear them with your feet in or out.

 
 
 
We provide world class customer service and fill orders next day, so you can rest assured that you will be in chillmode before you know it.

 
 
